Kate Moss Strips Off Clothes & Tries Lipstick In Rimmel Film

In the newly released short film for Rimmel London’s Kate Moss collection, our love for Moss has been reaffirmed. The supermodel has apparently not aged a day, and is as playful as ever. Running wild in a studio, Moss not only showcases the fact that she can indeed still strip off all of her clothes on camera, and will, always (like any of us doubted this) but she can also just jump right in and play the drums, guitars, and whatever else there is in store. Oh and yes – the red lipstick in the Rimmel collection she worked on is stunning, and we need it immediately.

Watch the short film above and let us know what you think, whether you’re in love with Moss and her lipstick!