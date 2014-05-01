News: The Ultimate Smoky Eye; Catherine Deneuve’s Blonde Secrets

For the launch of Kate Moss‘s latest Topshop collection, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gave Kate, her mom, and friends like Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne the signature smoky eye treatment. [Allure]

French actress Catherine Deneuve is iconic for many reasons, among them her gorgeous buttery blonde hair. In an interview for her colorist’s YouTube channel, Deneuve revealed the secret tricks she employs to keep her flaxen hair fresh. [WWD]

Defense secretary Chuck Hagel has ordered a review of the U.S. Army’s “racially biased” grooming regulations for women. [Elle]

Eating these foods can help to protect your skin from sun damage from the inside out. [Beauty High]