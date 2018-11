Don’t get my wrong, Natalie Portman is adorbs, but beauty ads, and especially those of the fragrance nature usually carry a certain sexy clout. Who better to show her how it’s done than Kate Moss, she of the original moody whispering for Obsession.

The super who still can’t seem to find her match gets all Parisian and cat-eyed in the new TV spot for Dior Addict with the tag line, Be Iconic. I think she’s got that down…