Kate Moss Beauty Secrets (And 10 Easy Ways to Be More Beautiful Instantly)

Kate Moss is arguably one of the most beautiful people on the planet. The waif thin supermodel is currently appearing in ads for Rimmel London, Longchamp, and Bulgari, is designing her own clothing line in collaboration with Topshop, and has a fragrance collection under her belt. So when she spoke with the Times about managing her businesses, and spilled about how she stays pretty in the process, we listened.

When asked by the Times about her top beauty secrets, Moss replied, “Iced water with cucumber and waxing, definitely– it’s better than shaving. Moisturize, sleep– and happiness; that’s a beauty secret. I know I look different when I’m happy. I don’t really stick to one thing.”

Now that we know Kate’s secrets, we have a few of our own to share…

1. Whiten Your Teeth



The first thing that most people notice upon meeting someone new is their smile. So, make the hard-earned money that your parents spent on your braces years ago worth something, and make sure your smile stands out. If you’re a coffee lover or a smoker, your teeth may need some whitening at this stage in your life. The GO SMILE Whitening System is a great start to a brighter smile, and will help you stand out.

2. Try a Healthy Glow



A healthy glow (from bronzer or self tanning lotion) can really make a difference in your appearance. Being pale ourselves (and loving pale-skinned icons like Rachel McAdams and Nicole Kidman), we tend to forget how good color can look every now and then.

3. Get a Manicure or Pedicure



Treat yourself to a mani/pedi with some friends, and instantly enjoy your new gorgeous nails. Make sure to show them off by waving to everyone you meet.

4. Perfect Your Flawless Skin



Having flawless skin is something that everyone strives for — and of course, it’s a great way to obtain instant beauty. An easy way to fake flawless skin is with a fantastic concealer and foundation. Try e.l.f Mineral Concealer or L’Oreal True Match Foundation.

5. Say Goodbye to Under Eye Bags



There are a few ways to get rid of under eye bags, and most people need to combine all of them to beat these horrible things. Most importantly, sleep needs to remain a constant (social lives get in the way, we know — but your beauty depends on it!) You can also try the old tried and true trick of cucumber slices, but the best remedy for under eye bags is just to cover them up with a good ol’ concealer. Try Laura Mercier’s Undercover Pot for a concealer and powder all in one.

6. Get Glossy Lips



One of the oldest beauty tricks is lip color — back in the day when women were churning butter by hand, they were also using flowers to add color to their lips to impress the men. This still hasn’t changed of course; in a time crunch before a date, we’ll still make sure to throw on a bit of lip gloss before we run out the door. It’s a tried and true pick-me-up, and to make sure you have lip gloss on hand when you need it, try out Nars Lip Gloss in Easy Lover.



7. Tame Your Brows



Your eyebrows define your face, and are a quick and easy way to instantly be more beautiful. Keeping up with grooming your brows is easy as long as you’re diligent about it and don’t let too many strays grow in between. There are numerous ways to groom your brows now — the old fashioned Tweezerman, eyebrow threading, or waxing. Which do you prefer?

8. Get Luscious Lashes



Defining your lashes is also an easy way to instantly take your beauty up a notch. If you have short lashes, invest in an eyelash curler to help give them a boost. If you have long lashes that stand out but just need some definition, go ahead and curl them with an eyelash curler only if they’re stick straight. Otherwise, they should curl with the help of a mascara wand. Add just a bit of mascara to both the top and bottom lashes — Maybelline Great Lash is a tried and true mascara with a variation of different wands to suit your needs.



9. Maintain Soft Skin



Having soft, healthy skin is one of the most important beauty secrets. As Moss says, moisturize! This is key in the winter months when cold weather can wreak havoc on your skin. Switch to a thicker body lotion to help you trap in moisture, and always apply lotion right after you get out of the shower, when your pores are open and able to capture as much of the moisture as possible. Try First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream for your body during the harsh winter months.

10. Get a Trim



Even if your hair reaches all the way down your back, getting a trim can make it look ten times healthier, therefore making you look ten times better. We often forget (or put off) our haircuts for lack of time, lack of funds, etc., but in the end they really do make a difference. So head over to your salon for a quick stop in the chair. And, you can even try these tips for a cheaper cut.

