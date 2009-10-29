Kate Moss Fragrance Released

Kate Moss, our favorite model, Topshop designer, and perfumer has launched yet another fabulous fragrance. Vintage, created in collaboration with well-known perfumer Olivier Polge, has notes of vanilla, almond flower, pink pepper and jasmine. Combined, they make the scent stand out as flirty and fun, for women old and young alike.

The vintage inspiration behind the perfume was Kate’s idea. “I am fascinated by vintage pieces because they not only have a remarkable beauty, but also an innate sense of history–I love the fact that each object has its own story to tell…,” Moss said.

The bottle is designed to emulate the celebrated era of the ‘20s and ‘30s. Its squared pattern and rectangular cap complete the look of a Vintage perfume.

Vintage presents a wide rage of products such as, the perfume deodorant, body lotion, and show gel, in addition to the Eau de Toilette spray. The fragrance is available at perfume stands nationwide, or on katemossparfums.com.