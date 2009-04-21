Kate Moss Does It Again

Kate Moss’s face could be put on anything and the product would virtually fly off the shelves, as evidenced by Topshop’s coveted Kate Moss clothing line. Well, her talents have been proven once again with her Velvet Hour perfume.

The scent earned the Best New Women’s Celebrity Fragrance at the fourth annual Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards, which were announced in London.

Caroline Neville, president of the CEW, described the awards as the “Oscars of the beauty industry”, according to MSN. Some 300 products competed for the coveted awards, and 27 winners were voted for by more than 400 CEW members.

It looks like Kate is still reigning in London as well as right here in Manhattan.