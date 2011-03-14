Kate Moss Dior Addict Commercial Leaked



Dior isn’t letting anything stand in the way of their “Addict” campaigns, not even Galliano’s troubles. And we’re pretty happy about that, considering we could watch Kate Moss jump in and out of Jaguars and play with lipstick all day long.

The supermodel not only wanders around Paris followed by paparazzi glammed up with an ultra mod cat-eye, but also takes in the Dior fashion show (no Galliano in sight, mind you).

We love that Dior is giving us a “day in the life” of an icon, truly representing the “Be Iconic” slogan. Does this mean that the fashion house is ready to forge ahead, without Galliano?

Let us know what you think of the commercial in the comments section below!