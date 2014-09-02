Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne Dominate in New Burberry Campaign

Leave it to Burberry to combine two of the most iconic supermodels in the industry into one mega campaign, right? The British brand debuted their latest fragrance campaign for My Burberry featuring both Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne in one of the most envy-inducing ads we’ve ever seen. With tousled hair, natural makeup, and the chic factor that comes with a black and white photo (shot by none other than Mario Testino), Moss and Delevingne look like the ultimate cool girls in the campaign for My Burberry.

What’s so unique about the new fragrance that it calls for such icons to be the faces of the campaign? Each bottle of My Burberry can be customized with your initials in Burberry boutiques. Plus, with an interactive billboard campaign, fans are able to interact with the campaign everywhere from London to New York, with the ability to personalize and project a personalized bottle of the fragrance with their initials.

The My Burberry fragrance is available today in stores and online at Burberry.com!