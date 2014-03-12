A Match Made in Model Heaven: Kate Moss & Cara Delevingne for Burberry’s New Scent

All of our Brit model dreams have just come true: Burberry has just announced that models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss will be the faces of the brand’s latest (and yet-unnamed) women’s fragrance, to be released this fall. The two ladies are of course Burberry vets already, with Moss appearing in campaigns for the brand (and iconic trench coats) starting back in 1999. Delevingne on the other hand made her first debut in a Burberry campaign in 2010 for Body Tender.

While the two are clearly gorgeous models in their own right (and in their own, individual campaigns) having them team up for a campaign is a beauty and fashion junkies dream come true – now if only we could be a fly on the wall of that shoot. Burberry teased a behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot to their followers this morning from Instagram, of the two models hanging out on set, clearly having a good time in their trench coats. Do we think Moss is giving Delevingne modeling pointers? And, when it comes down to it, whose eyebrows will reign supreme?

So many questions…