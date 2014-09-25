Beauty Buzz: Kate Moss’ Easy Beauty Secret, 15 Hairstyles With Colored Bobby Pins, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Mally Roncal, the genius makeup artist behind Mally Beauty, just wrote a book and you need to check it out. [Allure]

2. Facial serums can be a little intimidating, but here’s everything you need to know about the product. [Daily Makeover]

3. These five common skin care mistakes could be ruining your skin, but here’s how to fix them. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]

4. If you’re obsessed with bobby pins and hairstyles, you need to see these 15 looks to create with colored pins. [Cosmopolitan]

5. Possibly the easiest beauty trick in the morning comes from Kate Moss. [Glamour]