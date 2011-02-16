Kate Moss to Be the Face of New YSL Fragrance

Just a quick spray will have you looking the part of a true Parisienne! According to WWD, Yves Saint Laurent Parfums plans to launch a new, floral woody scent, due out this summer. “You don’t have to be born in Paris to be Parisienne,” explained Renaud de Lesquen, president of YSL Beauté, part of L’Oréal’s luxury division.

What’s even more exciting about this new fragrance? Familiar face and gorgeous Brit Kate Moss is set to head the perfume’s ad campaign. A film version of the ad will tell the story of a woman (Moss) after a night of love in the romantic city of Paris, as she leaves an apartment in the early morning. Which is more enticing, Moss or her feminine floral scent? That’s to be decided.

Ladies, say Bonjour to this feminine scent this summer!