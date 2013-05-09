Kate Moss Announced As First Face (and Body) of St. Tropez

It’s no secret that Kate Moss is the ultimate “it girl,” and her newest beauty campaign just solidifies that. St. Tropez, the self-tanner brand that we swear by (seriously: it’s the best self-tan you’ll ever use), has announced Kate Moss as the first celebrity face of the brand. “Kate’s fashion icon status is important to us but now her growing number of beauty campaigns proves that her appeal as a beauty icon resonates with confident women across all age groups globally. Not only is she beautiful, but she has this amazing attitude. St. Tropez is about confidence,” says Michelle Feeney, CEO of PZ Cussons Beauty, which owns St. Tropez. Kate, who’s been using St Tropez for 15 years, says, “It’s a really trustworthy, cool brand.” We agree, Kate.

The St. Tropez ad, above, features Kate lounging nude in the middle of the water, showing off her perfect safe, sunless glow courtesy of the self-tanner. Below is a behind-the-scenes shot of the St. Tropez shoot, with Kate being tanned with the St. Tropez mitt – a life saver if you’re going to be using a self-tanner, because your hands won’t become orange.

