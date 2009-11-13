Kate Moss 2009: Nothing Tastes as Good as Skinny Feels

Influential supermodel Kate Moss, who is best known for starting the waif-thin phenomenon in the early ’90s, seems to be in a better, healthier place in her life. Despite saying, “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” in a WWD interview, the now 35-year-old is much healthier looking than she once was. She also quickly finishes the unwholesome motto with, “you can try and remember, but it never works.”

Moss continues the interview with a definition of beauty, “it sounds really corny, but I think that if you’re beautiful inside, it shows on the outside for sure. You can be a pretty face, but if you’re not a nice person, it just doesn’t work. I’m not traditionally a beauty, but apparently people think I’m all right. If you’re a nice person, it definitely helps.”

Apparently model-turned-designer-turned-singer-turned-perfume-maker-turned-hair-care-creators can be humble after all.