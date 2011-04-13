Kate Middleton’s Hairstylist Confirmed!

Kate Middleton appears to have confirmed a hairstylist for her big day, which is quickly approaching (or not quickly enough, as we’ll all be sick of hearing about it by the time it arrives).

James Pryce, of Chelsea’s Richard Ward Salon, has reportedly been confirmed as her stylist for the day – which I guess then means that she isn’t haven’t six?

Mr. Ward himself, will actually be on board as well, but only be tasked with styling Mrs. Middleton (Carole) and sister Pippa Middleton’s ‘dos. According to the Daily Mail, Pryce and Kate met when she announced her engagement in November, and we expect he’ll no longer be just an up-and-coming stylist after this job.

It’s rumored (of course, another rumor) that Kate will be wearing her hair in a half up style, but may be leaning towards flower in her hair rather than a tiara.

Photo: Mike Marsland, WireImage