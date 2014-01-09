StyleCaster
Share

15 GIFs of Kate Middleton’s Hair Looking Perfect

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 GIFs of Kate Middleton’s Hair Looking Perfect

Augusta Falletta
by

Besides living out every girl’s dream life — commoner turned British Princess — Kate Middleton is constantly on our Pinterest boards for “Hair Inspiration.” The woman almost never changes up her game, yet she continues to look perfect every single time someone snaps a picture of her. So, in honor of Kate Middleton’s 32nd birthday, we’ve pulled together 15 GIFs of her hair looking flawless (even though, let’s be honest, it always looks flawless).

Let’s hear it for perfect hair twirls forever. 

kate middleton

Half-up with a seemingly “casual” piece of hair falling “out of place.” 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

She’s happy about her blowout. Oh, and the engagement. That too. 

Kate 2

via Boho Moth

Yes, those bouncy curls are worthy of a photograph. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Wedding hair! Will loves her hair, too. 

kate middleton

via Grown Up Shoes

Just a simple touch-up. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

We’d be all smiles if our hair looked that good. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

MORE: Kate Middleton’s Wedding Hairdresser Has Been Fired

Graciously saying, “Aw, thanks!” after being complimented on her hair.

kate middleton

via Boho Moth

Rare sighting: Kate with a flower crown hula dancing in Hawaii, looking flawless. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Ping pong hair has never looked so good. 

kate middleton

via Daily Dot

Proof that she is not human. She’s rowing in the wind and her hair looks like it was born to do that. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Hair flip like it’s nothing. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

New mom hair! New mom hair! 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Everything is hilarious when your hair looks that perfect. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Even when hidden under a veil her tresses are unstoppable. 

kate middleton

via Tumblr

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton. You’re perfect. 

jennifer lawrence gif

via Tumblr

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share