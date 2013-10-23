Beauty Buzz: Kate Middleton Will Use Princess Diana’s Hairstylist, Taylor Swift Goes Brunette, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. For her upcoming 2014 tour, Kate Middleton will be booking John Bailey, the man who used to style Princess Diana’s hair. [The Cut]

2. Taylor Swift needed to be a brunette for her upcoming role in “The Giver,” so the songstress forwent hair dye for a brunette wig. Do you think she should make it the real deal? [Daily Mail]

3. Finally: How to spot fake “healthy” foods. [Refinery 29]

4. This new scientific treatment will help restore hair loss and create fuller, thicker hair. Sign us up! [Daily Makeover]

5. Need a lip color that won’t budge? Try these lip stains. [Byrdie]

Image via Danny Martindale/WireImage