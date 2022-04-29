Shoppers Say Kate Middleton’s Rumored Favorite Shampoo Tames Frizz & Makes Hair ‘Feel Really Soft’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The British Royal Family influences the fashion scene in so many ways, but lately, we can’t help but tune in for the beauty products they love. The royals can oftentimes seem quite exclusive and mysterious, but one thing that is no longer a secret is Kate Middleton’s rumored favorite shampoo. The Duchess of Cambridge has bouncy, shiny waves that you can only find in those star-studded L’Oréal, Pantene and Garnier commercials. Except Kate doesn’t use any of those brands to get such healthy strands.

She uses Kérastase’s Bain Oleo-Relax Shampoo to nourish and smooth her beautiful locks. The formula targets wavy, curly and coily hair types and those with medium to thick hair. After using this shampoo, your hair should be clean and you shouldn’t have to yank your hair when brushing it. There also shouldn’t be any frizz, since this shampoo also helps with that concern.

“It’s an expensive product, yes, but it does what it says it will do,” wrote one shopper who gave it a five-star rating. “My hair is much smoother, easier to blow dry and looks incredibly beautiful. Worth every cent.”

If you dread dealing with your hair because it’s so difficult to manage, let Kérastase’s anti-frizz shampoo do all the work for you. When it’s fit for a royal, you know it’s definitely worth the hype.

What makes this shampoo worthy of Kate’s stamp of approval is its amazing ingredients. The sulfate-free formula incorporates shorea butter and virgin coconut oil to moisturize and rosa muscata fruit oil to protect. It also contains a patented ingredient called Morpho-Kératine that wraps around each hair fiber to restore and strengthen it.

“Excellent product! Love it. Makes my coarse hair feel really soft and love the way it lathers,” wrote a reviewer.

To apply, rub a quarter-size amount into your wet hair and scalp. Give your head a little massage and then rinse out the product thoroughly.

“I have used this shampoo for 10+ years and would not switch to a different one…EVER,” wrote another loyal fan on Amazon.

You can also order this hair-smoothing and frizz-controlling shampoo at Sephora.

“Wow! The difference this makes to my hair is amazing,” raved a Sephora reviewer. “My hair is straight on top but has some wave/body underneath. It’s frizzy if I don’t heat-style it, and it’s very thick. This shampoo absolutely tames my unruly hair. It feels sleeker, and I could probably go without heat-styling if I wanted to—it’s that much smoother.”

If you’re looking to completely overhaul your current hair routine, this hair mask is part of the same line as Kate’s fave shampoo. It provides similar results in that it moisturizes, smooths and fights frizz. The hair mask also happens to be 25 percent off at Amazon right now.