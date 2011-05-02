Recreate Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding Makeup!

Photos: © Getty Images

The royal wedding was such an exciting thing to watch; especially when Kate Middleton walked down the aisle looking like the perfect blushing bride. Her makeup was absolutely amazing, and I was excited to see such a classic look that is perfect for spring. It was a look that most women can easily pull off if they know exactly what products to use and where to use them. Here is a step-by-step description to get the same look as the real princess bride.

First off, start with a liquid foundation that covers yet looks creamy and natural on the skin. Blend it on with a non-latex sponge and cover the eyelids as well so the shadow stays put. Use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup and follow with my Fast Fix Concealer under the eyes to eliminate any darkness.

Next, dust powder onto the skin and eyelids to set the foundation and concealer and eliminate shine. Try MAC Blot Powder that absorbs oil without ever looking heavy. Fill in the eyebrows with Lorac’s Creamy Brow Pencil for a nice full frame to the eyes. Next, line the upper lash line with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Chocolate Brown. This waterproof liner won’t smudge or budge and gives the look of a thicker-looking lash line.

Apply the lid shade from my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Quartz across the lid from the lash line to the crease and follow with the contour shade applied lightly across the crease, at the outer corners and smudged under the lower lash line. Highlight the eyes by sweeping Nars Absynnia Eyeshadow under the eyebrows and on the inner corners of the eyes. Finish with Dior DiorShow Black Out Mascara in Black.

Swirl Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Powder Blush in Ethereal on the apples of the cheeks and along the cheekbones back to the hairline. Line the outside perimeter of the lips with Guerlain Lip Liner in Cupidon then trace the natural lip line and fill the lips in fully with the Rose Satin Liner. Apply MAC Viva Glam V Lipstick to the lips to finish the whole look. Now it’s time to channel your inner Royal Highness and parade into spring!



Try on Kate Middleton’s wedding look in the Makeover Studio!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.