The Royal Baby is Coming! What Kate Middleton Will Need

Well folks, the baby the whole world’s been waiting for is just about here! Kate Middleton is due to give birth to the royal baby any day now, and with hundreds of thousands (let’s be honest, more like millions) of people awaiting the royal delivery, we’re all wondering about the newest royal to join the family. Will it be a boy or a girl? What will they name the baby? And, most importantly, how are Kate and Wills preparing for parenthood?

Kate is known for her savvy taste in style and has been seen shopping at Zara and Topshop, but she also mixes things up with some vintage Chanel and other designer clothing. With her natural knack for combining high and low priced items, we wouldn’t be surprised if she brought that same “Splurge and Save” mentality when it came to buying baby products. In anticipation of the royal birth, we’ve put together a list of 10 items Kate will need from every price range. From a high tech rubber ducky to baby perfume, we’ve got the Duchess covered.

