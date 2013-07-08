The Royal Baby is Coming! What Kate Middleton Will Need

Well folks, the baby the whole world’s been waiting for is just about here! Kate Middleton is due to give birth to the royal baby any day now, and with hundreds of thousands (let’s be honest, more like millions) of people awaiting the royal delivery, we’re all wondering about the newest royal to join the family. Will it be a boy or a girl? What will they name the baby? And, most importantly, how are Kate and Wills preparing for parenthood?
Kate is known for her savvy taste in style and has been seen shopping at Zara and Topshop, but she also mixes things up with some vintage Chanel and other designer clothing. With her natural knack for combining high and low priced items, we wouldn’t be surprised if she brought that same “Splurge and Save” mentality when it came to buying baby products. In anticipation of the royal birth, we’ve put together a list of 10 items Kate will need from every price range. From a high tech rubber ducky to baby perfume, we’ve got the Duchess covered.
The royal baby should really start making a name for itself from the beginning, starting with its own signature fragrance (made for babies, of course).
Musti Eau De Soin Baby $29, amazon.com
Sure, babies don't have teeth when they're born, but this child is sure to be photographed left and right, and when his or her teeth do finally come in they need to be white. This tooth gel will work to make those teeth pearly white when they descend from the royal gums.
Weleda Children's Tooth Gel $8, weleda.com
We've said it before and we'll say it again, prevention from sun damage is imperative, and even more so with a newborn. When Kate and Wills take their child out for an afternoon stroll, sunscreen wipes like these are ideal for protection from the sun's rays.
Le Bébé Coo’s Cream/Powder Wipes $46, petittresor.com
To make bath time smooth on the royal baby's sensitive skin, this Grown Baby sea sponge is wonderfully soft and is the most absorbent item on the planet.
Beaming Baby's Grown Baby Sea Sponge $10, lovelula.com
This heart shaped baby soap will make for the most loving baths.
Noodle & Boo Hand Milled Soap $15, noodleandboo.com
Where was this high tech rubber ducky when we were growing up? With this temperature testing bath toy, the royal bath is sure to always be the perfect temperature.
Temperature Duck $ 2.95, imprintitems.com
We're firm believers in starting the love for manicures early, and this adorable little manicure set will keep tiny fingernails safe and clean.
Baby Manicure Set $30, tweezerman.com
With Kate for a mother, it's undeniable that the royal baby is bound to have perfect hair, and this sterling silver grooming set will keep things looking coifed from an early age.
Sterling Silver Baby Grooming Set, $210, noddleandboo.com
A step up from your run of the mill baby oil, this decadent massage oil will have the royal baby feeling soothed in no time.
Le Bébé Coo’s Huile de Massage Pour Bébé (Massage Oil) $30, petittresor.com
Last but not least, the newest royal will need to ride around England in style, so why not adda little Fendi flare?
Fendi and Inglesina Stroller, Inglesina.com