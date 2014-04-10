News: Duchess Kate Does a Ponytail; How to Get Second-Day Texture on Clean Hair

Kate Middleton switched up her usual long waves in favor of a voluminous ponytail (with hair wrapped around the base in lieu of a ponytail holder—fancy!) for her and William’s first public walkabout on their New Zealand-Australia tour. Unfortunately, there was no Shailene Woodley-style crop to be seen. [Elle]

Amber Heard was spotted rocking pink hair on the set of her latest movie “When I Live My Life Over Again.” [PopSugar]

An expert tells us how to get second-day waves and texture on freshly washed hair. [Beauty High]

First cheetah print, now skunk: How many more members of the animal kingdom will Nick Cannon represent on his head? And what does Mariah think of all this? [E! Online]