Now There’s Scientific Proof That Kate Middleton Has Perfect Nose

Ever since Kate Middleton rose to global fame, women have been so taken with her nose that it’s actually inspired some to go under the knife. Now, it seems there’s actual scientific proof that the Duchess of Cambridge has a perfect nose.

Time reports that Doctors working out of the University of California at Irvine submitted digital portraits of young, white, women between the ages of 18-25 (the most studied group in rhinoplasty) to focus groups made up of people of the same age and asked them to rate the attractiveness of the images. It turns out that women in that demo feel the ideal nose for a woman is one that is slightly upturned at an angle of 106 degrees.

Celebrities with a nose that fits that profile include Middleton—no surprise—along with Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Biel, and Kate Beckinsale.

“Throughout history artists and scholars have been engrossed in the pursuit of capturing what constitutes beauty,” said the study’s author Dr. Omar Ahmed.

To be sure, beauty standards vary among ethnic groups, and global regions, and also change over time. So while Middleton has the perfect nose now, she won’t necessarily hold that title forever.

