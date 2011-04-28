Kate Middleton, If You’re Doing Your Makeup, We Have Tips

So rumor has it that Kate’s braving the task of doing her own makeup for the big day much to basically the entire world’s shock and awe. But, as the rumor goes, Kate was so unhappy with the makeup that was professionally done for her engagement photos that she actually washed it off and reapplied it herself.

This time, in preparation for the Royal Wedding, Middleton has apparently taken some lessons. We have some tips of our own to share with her to guide her through the task.

The most important thing is that you’re comfortable with the look.

This isn’t a day to try anything like a bold cat eye when you’re normally more demure with your makeup look. If you generally wear neutral shadows, stick to a neutral smoky eye with a touch of liner and mascara. If you love a red lip, go for it but if you rarely wear lipstick your wedding day may not be the best day to start. Remember, these are pictures you’ll have all your life so you want to be able to recognize the girl staring back at you!

It’s a long day make sure your makeup will stay put!

There won’t be much time for touch ups during the day, so you’ll need your makeup to stay put. Start with a matte primer to control oil and help with staying power. After applying your foundation or face coverage, dust a light powder along your T-zone to soak up any oils and set your makeup.

Waterproof mascara is a must.

It’s your wedding day, and full-on crying, or at least watery eyes may occur. Waterproof mascara is an absolute must. Try Maybelline’s Volum Express One by One Mascara to help to keep your eye makeup from wandering down your cheeks.

Coordination is key, but don’t overcomplicate it.

Since it’s hard enough to pick what colors you want at your wedding, choosing your makeup colors could either be an agonizingly difficult decision, or a simple one. Using the colors that you chose for your wedding party or bouquet is a good starting part. If your colors are bold and bright, go neutral with the makeup to compliment the brights. If you went classic (think red and white) you could try minimal makeup and a bold red lip but again, only if you’re comfortable!

