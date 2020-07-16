Kate Middleton Just Got Trendy Bronde Highlights

Look who’s switching it up for the summer! Kate Middleton’s highlights were on display this week when The Duchess of Cambridge joined Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative. The Kensington Royal Instagram account posted her speaking with children, showing her enthusiasm over a little one walking towards her. She looks classically gorgeous, per usual, in a polka-dot dress and ankle-tie shoes. Her hair, though, stole the show. When the iconic brunette makes a change, everyone notices.

Middleton usually wears her hair with long layers in varying shades of medium brown. This new shade feels fresh and more modern than ever. Her base shade looks more auburn and her bronde highlights and heavier and chunkier—an early aughts trend that is back and even more popular. Her layers are also a bit heavier, with curtain bangs ending right around her chin. It’s enough of a change to be noticeable but not too bold for the Duchess.

In the early 2000s, we all had Jennifer Aniston-style curled-under layers with Jessica Simpson-like heavy highlights. After 2010, we all ran away from those styles and went towards more one-color, beachy looks. Who would have thought we’d be heading back into the 2003 direction? Not us, that’s for sure. We have a feeling people will be taking the Duchess’ photo to hair salons (the ones open) and asking for both her cut and color. Because it’s more on the subtle side, it’s actually do-able for a lot of hair colors and textures so it really is great hair inspiration.