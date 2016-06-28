This Very Strange $13 Tool Is Responsible for Kate Middleton’s Perfect Hair

Much has been made of the state of Kate Middleton’s hair since she was pronounced Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, but the general consensus is that it is good. People like her hair—they like its thickness, its color, its volume, and the overall look of it. OK, sure.

But will people also enjoy and subsequently covet the budget-friendly $13 hair tool Kate’s longtime stylist Richard Ward uses to give her that perfect blow-dry? Perhaps. That depends on how willing you’d be to use a detangling brush in the shape of an angel, with wings and a curvaceous frame to match, which according to Cosmo UK is at least partly to thank for Middleton’s hair mastery. Weird!

The brainchild of Ward himself, the Tangle Angel ($12.95) is described as “a blessing for all hair types,” adding to the vaguely religious theme. Considering the success—and efficiency—of items like the Tangle Teezer, it’s not hard to imagine that the Tangle Angel, with its ergonomic shape and ultra-hygienic, antibacterial, antistatic bristles, does the job and does it well.

Plus, it’s affordable, and it’s even designed to stand upright on your dresser when not in use! But do you want a “classically styled” angel displayed among your personal effects? Well, that’s up to you. I can’t imagine it presents an issue for the granddaughter-in-law of the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.