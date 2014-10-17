Best of the Week: Kate Mara’s Side Braid, Jennifer Lawrence’s Waves, More

From film festivals to launch parties, our favorite A-listers were not only busy attending these events, but also stealing the show. Whether it was Kate Mara’s chic side braid or Jennifer Lawrence’s waves, these leading ladies made a serious statement this week with their hair and makeup, and we loved every minute.

There’s no other way we’d rather kick off our weekend than by recapping these must-see looks, because once you take a peek, trust us, you’ll want to try Sienna Miller’s braid at home this weekend. For beauty inspiration so good you’ll have to see it to believe it, don’t miss out on the slideshow above!

More From Beauty High:

Get Kate Mara’s Dramatic Gold Eye Makeup From the Golden Globes

Every Stunning Look From the 2014 Emmys

Fake It Until You Make It: A Bob Haircut