Best of the Week: Kate Mara’s Side Braid, Jennifer Lawrence’s Waves, More

From film festivals to launch parties, our favorite A-listers were not only busy attending these events, but also stealing the show. Whether it was Kate Mara’s chic side braid or Jennifer Lawrence’s waves, these leading ladies made a serious statement this week with their hair and makeup, and we loved every minute.
There’s no other way we’d rather kick off our weekend than by recapping these must-see looks, because once you take a peek, trust us, you’ll want to try Sienna Miller’s braid at home this weekend. For beauty inspiration so good you’ll have to see it to believe it, don’t miss out on the slideshow above!
Kate Mara attended the Alexander Wang X H&M Launch looking fierce with a braid on one side and textured waves on the other.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
Maria Menounos stunned at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala Noche de Ninos with a striking red lip, perfectly groomed brows, and long, fluttering lashes.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Everything about Nicola Peltz's look is refreshing -- from her natural makeup to her sleek hair.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Carmen Electra's high ponytail was larger than life, and her smokey eye wasn't a bad touch either.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jennifer Lawrence couldn't have looked any classier in waves at the London Film Festival.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI
Eva Longoria's voluminous ponytail complimented her flawless makeup in the most perfect way.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Sienna Miller's breathtaking braid stole the show at the London Film Festival.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Jenna Dewan-Tatum attended a New York Film Festival premier looking radiant as ever with her glowing skin and middle part.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images