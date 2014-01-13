Get Kate Mara’s Dramatic Eye Makeup From the Golden Globes

Kate Mara has always known how to dress for the red carpet, but ever since she lightened up her hair to a platinum fade the other day, we haven’t been able to take our eyes off of her. It was no different last night at the Globes where the actress proved that she knew how to dress for her new hair shade – a tricky feat.

Below, we got the details on her exact makeup look from makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, proving to us that even if you brighten up your look you can still make a dramatic statement on your face too.

For her makeup, Coleen (using Orlane) wanted her look to be “a bit more intense and her skin to be luminous and glowing” to show off her gorgeous silver/gray structured gown.

“I started with the Orlane Super-Moisturizing Light Cream and massaged a liberal amount into her skin so it would be really hydrated. Then, I applied the Absolute Skin Recovery Eye Contour around the eyes to keep the skin really smooth.

When applying her foundation, I mixed the Chanel foundation with 1-2 drops of Orlane’s Morning Recovery Concentrate and applied with a sponge. The Morning Recovery Concentrate gives the foundation an instant radiance and adds more luminosity to the skin.

I then contoured the cheeks just a little bit with the Orlane Bronzer using a swirling motion with the brush so that there wasn’t a concentration of color. We didn’t want a bronze look at all so we just added a bit of the bronzer for more depth. To add a bit more color, we used a soft rose blush on the apples of her cheeks.

For her eyes, I first used Antonym’s Certified Natural Eye Pencil in Noir on the waterline and along the top of the lash line to add more intensity to the eye. That was blended out to create a smokey effect. I then added a navy and gray shadow along the top of the eye and a little bit underneath, close to the bottom lash line. To finish the eye, I used my favorite mascara Orlane’s Volume Care Mascara. This mascara is AMAZING and helps to give great depth and length.

Then I used the Dior Eye Shadow Styler to give her more arch in her brows. It also helped to give them a fuller look. To highlight the corner of her eyes and above the cheekbone, I used the Highlight Care Brush.

As for her lips, I just added a nice balm to compliment the already beautiful lip color she has.”

Image via Jeff Vespa/WireImage