Kate Hudson’s Sleek Hairstyle At The Nine Premiere

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

So, Kate Hudson, not that your breezy beachy mane isn’t totes cute, but we’re so glad you locked up a bit with smooth, bouncy waves at the New York premiere of the hotly-anticipated movie, Nine. It was a special night and Kate rose to the occasion with a more formal, polished look. The more-extreme-than-usual side part and shoulder length are a welcome departure from her typical BoHo waves.

What do you think of Kate’s cleaned-up coif?

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz