Get Kate Hudson’s Boho Waves

Sticking to her Boho roots, Kate Hudson walked the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of her new film “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” with long, luscious waves that made us all drool with envy. Her white Gucci suit was completed with a soft smokey eye and long black lashes (and a soft pink lip) plus Hudson added a bevvy of accessories to the look.

Hudson’s hairstylist, David Babaii told us how he drew inspiration from the city of Venice, transforming her into a “Venetian Goddess.” Babaii noted that “Kate’s naturally long and full hair is a result of taking Viviscal and the use of great cruelty free styling products like IT&LY’s Purity Design Line.” He began styling her look by washing and drying her hair and using a small amount of IT&LY’s Pure Water Drops Serum. Then, he added IT&LY Pure Style Mousse to only the lower half of the hair for added hold. Next, he parted her hair down the middle, blow drying using a large paddle brush and smoothing the crown and top half of the hair. At the lower portion, he switched to a medium round brush, wrapping sections around the brush to create loose, soft Boho waves.

What do you think of her look? Is this style one that you could easily take off the red carpet? We think so!

[Image via Getty/Pascal Le Sagretain]