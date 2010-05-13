Kate Hudson Signs On As New Face of Almay, Joins Blonde Stunner Elaine Irwin Mellencamp

Kate Hudson. Photo courtesy of Almay.

Rom-com go-to girl Kate Hudson can now add beauty model to her CV. The Nine star has signed on to be the new Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon owned-Almay.

She joins Almay poser, and another blond stunner who knows what it’s like the be married to a rockstar, Elaine Irwin Mellencamp, who has had one of the longer runs in the world of beauty campaigns she’s held the spot since 2004.

Hudson’s role will come with all of the expected duties. Chris Robinson’s ex will be the face of new and existing products and will appear in global multi-media campaigns that include television, print, in-store and Internet placements.

Almay is known for its fresh, effortless approach to beauty, Kate said in the official release.

I share that philosophy and Im honored to be partnering with a brand that believes cosmetics should bring out the natural beauty inside every woman,” the Bride Wars beauty added. “At the end of the day we all want to have fun and feel beautiful thats what Almay is all about.

Sounds like she’s already got the beauty PR-speak down. As the new rep of a philanthropic brand, Hudson will also make rounds at charitable events that the beauty brand supports, including the upcoming Almay Rainforest Concert on Thursday, May 13 at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

Look out for the first ads featuring the Hollywood legacy later this year.

