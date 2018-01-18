Kate Hudson Debuted a Textured Ombré Pixie Haircut, and We’re Loving It

Hair changes are nothing new to Kate Hudson at this point, and we’re truly blessed that she keeps things interesting and provides full updates on her growing-out process. From her initial buzzcut in July for a movie role, to copying young Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ’s ’90s red carpet look, to advocating for a return of the mullet, Hudson keeps giving us killer inspo on how to rock every hair-growth stage.

Now, in what could’ve been an awkward mid-grown-out phase, Hudson debuted her newest styling, a “textured pixie,” at the Stella McCartney pre-fall 2018 collection show this past Tuesday. Celebrity hairstylist, Riawna Capri—who Hudson can credit for the suave gelled styling, textured cut, and blonde-to-brunette color—is “obsessed,” and so are we.

The range in layers, dynamic ombré color, and the decision to keep length around the sides make Hudson’s cut fresh and versatile. We can totally see her finding new ways to style this look. With all that texture, there’s sure to be some spikes and mohawks coming our —at least, we hope.