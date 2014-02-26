Did Kate Hudson Just Steal Lauren Conrad’s Look?

Celebrities serve as major beauty inspiration for us, but is it possible they also take inspiration from each other? Kate Hudson stepped out Tuesday night wearing Lauren Conrad‘s signature combo: an undone bun with a cat eye. Is it possible that Kate is a fan of The Beauty Department?

Lauren has worn the look on many occasions, including the cover of her book Lauren Conrad Style. While Kate is always experimenting with different hairstyles and makeup, we haven’t seen this particular combo before.

Who do you think wears it better?

