It’s Kate Hudson’s Turn for a Serious Hair Makeover

Kate Hudson sashayed into the Hollywood Film Awards looking fabulous, but no more fabulous than usual. Her blonde hair was pin-straight. Her makeup, on point. But then she turned around. Yeah: Gasp.
We’re not talking about her open-back dress, though that is stunning too. Here, though, we direct your attention to the epic hair extensions she’s rocking. This is some next-level Britney-in-her-hayday extension stuff, and no one knows it more than Hudson. Observe:
- Girlfriend is practically skipping. Hey, she knows she looks good, and when you’ve got it, nothing better to do than flaunt it. Kate Hudson, ladies and gentlemen: Single-handedly bringing hair extensions back.