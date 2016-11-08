It’s Kate Hudson’s Turn for a Serious Hair Makeover

Kate Hudson sashayed into the Hollywood Film Awards looking fabulous, but no more fabulous than usual. Her blonde hair was pin-straight. Her makeup, on point. But then she turned around. Yeah: Gasp.

We’re not talking about her open-back dress, though that is stunning too. Here, though, we direct your attention to the epic hair extensions she’s rocking. This is some next-level Britney-in-her-hayday extension stuff, and no one knows it more than Hudson. Observe: