Six Unconventional Fitness Tips We Learned from Kate Hudson

Out of all the actors who attempt start-ups, there are only a handful who are able to transcend their Hollywood reputation and become full-fledged, respected business owners. For personal care, there’s Jessica Alba and The Honest Company. For lifestyle, there’s Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop. And for fitness, there’s none-other than Kate Hudson and Fabletics.

Since the launch of her athleisure-wear brand, Fabletics, four years ago, the 38-year-old actress has become somewhat of a fitness guru for the fun, energy-packed workouts she shares on Instagram. Along with designing leggings millions of people want to wear, Hudson also has an approachability to her fitness regimen lacking in the gym fanatics we frequently see on Instagram. To live by Hudson’s rules, we rounded up six of her most unconventional workout and fitness tips—from an arm workout involving wine to a butt-busting accessory. See them ahead, and get moving.