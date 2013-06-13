Kate Hudson: “I Apply Lip Balm As Many Times As Men Think About Sex”

It’s impossible to watch “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” without completely falling in love with Kate Hudson. She’s the ultimate cool girl: confident and gorgeous with a hint of an edge. We’ve had plenty of “I wish I were Kate” moments, and chances are you have, too. But when we watched Kate’s latest behind-the-scenes video on the set of her new ad for Almay’s new Liquid Lip Balm, our obsession for the actress and mom of two grew even stronger.

Besides sharing that her favorite TV shows include “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” (which are all currently in our Netflix queue), when Kate was asked how often she applies lip balm, she very certainly said, “I think I apply lip balm as many times as men think about sex.” For those of you keeping track, that’s about once every three minutes. We love a girl who’s not afraid to speak her mind! Take a look at the video with Kate below, where she talks about the new line of liquid lip balms launching this month that are absolutely gush-worthy, plus she reveals what she absolutely can’t live without.

Image via Almay

More Kate Hudson From Beauty High:

Get Kate Hudson’s Boho Waves

Kate Hudson Steps Out With Darker Hair

Kate Hudson’s Painful Beauty Trick