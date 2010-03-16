Kate Gosselin’s One-Day Rounded Bob

Before: February 2010

Credit: INFphoto.com /US Weekly After: March 2010

Credit: Flynetpictures.com/US Weekly

It’s a ‘do a day for style chameleon Kate Gosselin!

For Kate, we wanted to create a new ‘do just for her premiere on Dancing With The Stars. The next day after the premiere was shot, she want back to her regularly-scheduled extensions. Kate Gosselin’s hair was colored by Jason Backe first, before I styled it. Her sleek new bob is both sophisticated and chic. This is the best direction for her at the moment, as this new hairstyle will help her get ready for her show persona.

To style Kate’s ‘do, I used build it blowdrying spray and hairsheet styling to give added shine and protection for blondes on-the-go. I then followed up with beautiful hold hairspray to give soft hold and placement. What do we think?

All Ted Gibson products are available at tedgibsonsalon.com.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.