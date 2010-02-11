Kate Gosselin’s New Cropped, Straight Hairstyle

Kate Gosselin Before: January 2010

Hair chameleon Kate Gosselin wanted to switch up her look again. That’s the beauty of a makeover, friends. The gal doesn’t change her hair for ten years, then poof! Two different looks so far in 2010–and we’re still in the first half of February. So last week, I cut her extensions into a shoulder-length ‘do and flat-ironed it for super sleekness.

We just wanted to create something different, but more practical for her. Her actual hair had grown and it made sense. Jason Backe freshened up her color and I cut the length. She can wear many different styles now, longer or shorter, and she is loving the new length! We’re going to re-do the extensions in about a month. What do you think of Kate’s new look?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.