The Secret to Kate Bosworth’s Perfect Red Lip is Flawless, Dewy Skin

We’re big fans of a good red lip. Not only does it help make your overall look feel more pulled-together, it also adds a serious glam factor to even the most basic of outfits.

The key to a good red lip, however, isn’t necessarily the color—it’s flawless skin. As it happens, wearing red lipstick really puts added emphasis on your skin, emphasizing any hint of redness or imperfections. To really pull off the red lip, your skin needs to look flawless (or close to).

Take, for example, Kate Bosworth’s head-turning look at a Bulgari party. At first glance, we couldn’t help but admire the SK-II spokesperson’s glossy red pout, the more we looked, the more we realized it was her perfectly dewy complexion that was making the whole look so great. Here are some tips to get that same dewy glow, so your red lipstick looks flawless!

Brighten

For that luminous, natural-looking glow, you need even texture and firmness. SK-II Brightening Derm Specialist ($130, sk-ii.com) evens out the skin tone, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and adds subtle radiance. Of course, a moisturizer is key.

Cover, Don’t Coat

When applying a foundation or BB cream, you want to cover imperfections and unevenness, but you don’t want to look pasty. Instead, opt for a sheer formula like MAC Face and Body Foundation ($35, maccosmetics.com). This foundation was used all over by the makeup artists backstage because it’s lightweight, blends seamlessly and looks natural.

Highlight

Kate’s skin manages to look dewy but not shiny because the luminosity is concentrated on certain parts of the face — the forehead, under the eyes, around the nose and above the lip. (Otherwise, it would take attention off her lipstick and her skin would look oily.) Laura Mercier Face Illuminator ($42, lauramercier.com) is a rose gold shimmer powder that goes on creamy so it blends easily—allowing specific concentration on small areas of the face—and lasts for hours.

Read more: 6 Tricks for Flawless Foundation