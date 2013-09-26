Beauty Buzz: Kate Bosworth’s Makeup Artist Reveals All, MAC’s Halloween Collection, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kate Bosworth’s makeup artist reveals all, and we still can’t get enough of the actress. [Grazia Daily]

2. Test your nail polish skills and see if you can tell the difference between a salon and a DIY manicure. [Huffington Post]

3. MAC’s new Halloween collection with Rick Baker is basically all you need for October 31. [She Finds]

4. Have oily or combination skin? You need to read this. [XO Vain]

5. Latisse just released an app that shows you what you’ll look like with longer eyelashes. [Lifestyle Mirror]

Image via Jerod Harris/WireImage