Kate Bosworth Shows Off a Faux Hawk Braid at the “Big Sur” Premiere

Kate Bosworth is known for always looking gorgeous, no matter the occasion, but last night at the premiere of “Big Sur” in NYC, she was absolutely stunning. The SK-II ambassador was radiant (per usual) with a flawless complexion and flushed cheeks, but what really stole the show was her fun and sleek braided “faux hawk.” We had to figure out just how to get the look ourselves.

Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, explained that the inspiration for her makeup was really due to the fact that her skin was so radiant. “I kept the brows strong, cheek sculpted and lip stained. Because her hair was such a focus of her look, we kept her makeup very ethereal yet polished.” said Martin. Martin used SK-II Facial Treatment Cream Foundation on Bosworth’s face, followed by Dolce&Gabbana blush in Caramel on the apples of the cheeks, and Dolce&Gabbana Eyeshadow Quad in Femme Fatale (with a layer of black mascara).

For the hair, hairstylist Renato Campora was inspired by a book of photographs from photographer J.D. ‘Okhai Ojeiker. He described the photos as “the most beautiful, sculptural hairstyles I have ever seen.” To get the look, he first applied Serge Normant Meta Form Sculpting Pomade to Bosworth’s hair to make it slick and easy to braid. He then separated it into three 3″ sections (the top and then two sections on the left and right). Campora brushed the left and right sections down, keeping hair slick and clean, and then joined them together with a small rubber band to create a baby ponytail.

He then took the top section and divided it into three parts, and began braiding each piece downward. While he wanted a soft look, he added a bit of height to her hair at the top to make the style more modern. When he reached the neck, he blended the braids into the ponytail he had created from the side sections to achieve a seamless look. Finally, using bobby pins, he wrapped the braids against her head in an upward fashion to keep the hair in place.

We’re loving this new take on the faux hawk – what do you think of the sleek look?

Images via Daniel Zuchnik/Getty