Kate Bosworth Announced As New SK-II Ambassador

Kate Bosworth has had quite a glow lately, and we’ve been chalking it up to her recent engagement. Apparently though, it is due to thte fact that Bosworth has been using SK-II religiously for awhile now, and the brand announced today that she’ll be joining Cate Blanchett as their latest ambassador.

General Manager of SK-II, Parinda Hasdarngkul said, “Kate Bosworth epitomizes the classic beauty that SK-II represents and we welcome her to our expanding family of ambassadors around the world.”

The brand discovered their “miracle” ingredient, Pitera, over 30 years ago, creating a new skincare offering that helps their consumer achieve clear skin and thus creating a cult following of celebrities, beauty editors and a luxe clientele.

Bosworth obviously has gorgeous skin that anyone in their right mind would lust after, so we definitely agree with this move for the brand. What do you guys think?

[Image via Getty/D. Dipasupil]