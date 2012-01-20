Kate Beckinsale’s Soft Waves & Natural Look at Underworld 4

Kate Beckinsale certainly didn’t appear “other-worldly” at the premiere for her new flick Underworld 4: Awakening. In fact, she looked bronzed and glowing with soft waves and neutral-tone makeup.

For her hairFrederic Fekkai Celebrity Stylist Adir Abergel wanted tocreate a romantic, bohemian look.

He started by applying a texturized spray gel at the roots of her wet hair to lift the hair andFekkai Highlight Care Illuminating Cream at the ends to seal in moisture. After he blow driedthe hair with a round brush, Adir took a 1 inch curling iron and started curling the hair two inches down from the roots going away from the face to achieve those perfectly set tresses.

Makeup artistMolly R. Stern wanted to match the bohemian vibe of Kate’s dress and hair in her makeup.

“For her makeup I wanted to mirror the natural tones and vibe of the dress by keeping her looksoft with a seductive edge,” explained Molly.

She started by prepping Kate’s skin Dr. Sebagh Rose de Vie Serum. After she prepped and primed the skin Mollyhighlighted her cheekbones and nose with Laura Mercier Secret Brightener for an “extra kick of light.” With a hint of Tom Ford Wicked on her cheeks to keep them rosy and a soft blend of eyeshadow on her lids, Molly coated Kate’s eyelashes withLaura Mercier Full Blown Building Mascara andapplied a ShiseidoPerfect Rouge lip color in Dune on her lips with just a touch of gloss in the center.