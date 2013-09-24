StyleCaster
Kate Beckinsale Wears What Might Be the World’s Largest Sock Bun

Shannon Farrell
Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale at the Wanda Film Production Center Ground Breaking Ceremony & Red Carpet Show in China.
Photo: Getty Images

We love a good sock bun. They’re simple, chic — and anything that lets us live our childhood dream of being a ballerina just a little is amazing in our book. This week Kate Beckinsale stepped out with the bun of all buns and we can’t stop staring. Okay, so there’s probably not an actual sock in there (professional hair stylists have donut-shaped foam cushions for this very purpose), but it sure looks like a gigantic version of the popular DIY hairstyle.

The back view of Kate's massive bun! Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Here’s how to create the look at home, straight from the blog of hair stylist Sascha Breuer, who did Kate’s hair.

Step 1: Start by smoothing the hair with a straightener with a drop of oil to add shine and smooth the hair out even more. Breuer used Wella Oil Reflections.

Step 2: “Continue by taking one-inch sections of hair from around the crown, backcombing each section at a time from the mid lengths of your hair down to your roots, then spray each section lightly with hairspray, such as Wellaflex for flexible hold.”

Step 3: Next, lightly smooth the backcombed sections and fold them over a pinned hair cushion in the center of the head. Secure the ends of bobby pins.

Step 4: Breuer added a black headband to finish off the retro look.

