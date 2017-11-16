Kat Von D Reveals New Product Launches in Sephora Live Chat

If you’ve been struggling to keep up with the latest Kat Von D Beauty releases, like the Saint + Sinner Palette back in September or the upcoming Metal Crush Highlighting Palette, then sit down before you keep reading. It’s about to get overwhelming, in the best way possible.

Yesterday, Kat Von D hosted a Sephora Live Chat and spilled the tea on all her upcoming products. Don’t worry if you missed it because people took notes: Reddit user LonleyArtsClub made an extensive chart while Instagram user @TrendMood1 dedicated an entire post to the hour-long sesh.

It’s a good thing they did, too, because the full chat isn’t documented anywhere else. So if you missed it, there would be no telling what she said. And what she said was So. Much.

First, she assured fans they wouldn’t have to wait long for the first goodie, because she’s releasing two pumpkin and squash-hued Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks named Milagro and Orale.

Next on the docket: Kat’s whetting your palette for the new Metal Matte II by releasing a mini Metal Matte palette on December 12; the perfect pick for travel and gifting.

Her most exciting reveal was the KVDB x Divine collection, in honor of the late and great Drag Queen Divine. It’ll be released on Valentine’s Day and include a Studded Kiss lipstick and eyeshadow palette.

That’s all for specific dates, but that didn’t stop her from listing even more things to look forward to. Here’s the breakdown: a new dewy version of Lock-it Foundation, called “Lock-it Tight,” nine exclusive lipsticks that will be available on her website this year, new shades of Studded Kiss Lipstick, updated blushes for Spring 2018, and another Artistry Collective Master Class tour in 2018.

And if that wasn’t enough, her 10-anniversary collection will include a brush set, gold liquid lipstick, red Studded Kiss Lipstick in gold packaging, a train case, an eyeshadow palette, and Metal Crush highlighter in gold packaging. We’re going to be walking into rooms dripping in gold, and we honestly couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Kat has come to slay the game and by the time all of this gets released, we may have just restarted my heart again after being in “new product drop” shock.

P.S: She’s also giving away free tickets to the sold out Circle V Fest through Instagram. Bow down to this giving, giving queen.