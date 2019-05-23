Kat Von D’s Memorial Day Sale Is Not to Be Missed

With all the Memorial Day discounts this weekend, it’s hard to even know where to start. But it’s a great time to stock up on beauty products at a discount and there are some great ones you don’t want to miss. Kat Von D’s Memorial Day sale is one of the best. Some of the brand’s most popular products are discounted up to half off, and there are also some stellar gifts you can score with your purchase. Here’s a breakdown so you can create your wishlist ahead of this weekend.

Spend $75 from May 23 to May 27, and get a free large, black patent-leather makeup bag, a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and a Mini Studded Kisses Crème in Double Dare. Basically, it’s a perfect travel set for wherever you’re headed this summer. If you’d rather score a complexion product, spend $50 any time in the month of May and get a free full-size Concealer Crème of any shade.

You also have the opportunity to stock up on Kat Von D’s most popular lipsticks. Starting May 23 and until supplies last, 12 different Studded Kiss Crème shades are half off, including Homegirl (a satin-matte blackberry) and Sanctuary (a satin-matte nude coffee). There are also six Everlasting Liquid Lipstick hues included in the sale. We love Noble (a petal pink nude) and Malice (an orange persimmon). Rounding out the sale is Shade + Light Crème Contour and Shade and Light Contour Eye Brush, both half off as well.

The Memorial Day sale is only available on the Kat Von D Beauty website. Happy shopping, everyone.

