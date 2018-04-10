Kat Von D is Releasing Brightly Colored Brow Pomades and We Can’t Wait

If your beauty look needs a little spunk, some colored liner or mascara may do the trick. But if you’re feeling extra funky and neither are cutting it, get ready for Kat Von D’s rainbow eyebrow pomades, set to drop April 20.
The cult-favorite beauty brand is known for its bold eye and lip colors, but have yet to venture into eyebrow territory that isn’t neutral (which is odd when you look at how incredible Von D’s brows are).
Instead of starting out small, Von D is releasing three different types of eyebrow fillers— powder, pomade and pencil— all in an abundance of colors both neutral and bright alike. The 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear pomade is where you’re going to find seven artistic shades, from scarlet red to sky blue.
View this post on Instagram
🙀THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER🙀 The full #KVDBrow launches on 4/20 and yes, it was worth the wait. Our 24-HR SUPER BROW LONG-WEAR POMADE is an invincible yet weightless waterproof formula that delivers a budge-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof brow. Get ready for 16 shades including 7 neutral brow tones, 7 artistic colors PLUS #WhiteOut as your customizing secret weapon mixer and “Bleach” for a perfected bleached brow. Of course one we could create the ideal brush (#70) with firm angled bristles for extreme control and effortless application with a tapered handle that doubles as a mixing spatula. 📆LAUNCH DETAILS BELOW🌍 4/20 🇺🇸🇨🇦@sephora +@katvondbeauty 4/23 @Debenhams 🇬🇧🇮🇪 4/25 🇦🇺 May 🇸🇬🇪🇸🇲🇾🇩🇰🇫🇷🇮🇹🇵🇱🇩🇪 6/1 Sephora Middle East June 🇲🇽 October 🇧🇷
According to the above caption, the pomade has “an invincible yet weightless waterproof formula that delivers a budge-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof brow.” All of that goodness will set you back $19, but we’re thinking it’s worth it.
Von D recently told Allure her inspiration for colored brows was all due to the fans. “The idea of bringing color into the Super Brow collection was really inspired by seeing all our fans and followers posting colorful eyebrow pictures using our liquid lipsticks. I think that’s really cool because you know the formula, although it’s not designed for the eye, it can work on an eyebrow. But over time, it’s not going to if you were to wear it all day, it’s probably going to flake and crack because the formula’s not designed to adhere to hair. It looks good on Instagram but I wanted to make a formula that actually looks great all the time in real life.”
If colored brows aren’t your thing, the pomade still features seven natural shades, and you can also snag the Brow Struck Dimension Powder or the Signature Brow Precision Pencil for $20 each. If you want the whole kit and caboodle, you can purchase the Powder Brow Brush #75 and the Pomade Brow Brush #70 ($18 each) to round out your collection.
View this post on Instagram
🙀THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER🙀 The full #KVDBrow launches on 4/20 and yes, it was worth the wait. Our BROW STRUCK DIMENSION POWDER features a Primer+Powder formula that delivers on a waterproof, smudge-resistant brow + 3D reflective pigments to mimic real hair. YES, REALLY. We have 7 shades and a beautiful stiletto-tipped powder brush #75 to fill and shape your arch. 📆LAUNCH DETAILS BELOW🌍 4/20 🇺🇸🇨🇦@sephora +@katvondbeauty 4/23 @Debenhams 🇬🇧🇮🇪 4/25 🇦🇺 May 🇸🇬🇪🇸🇲🇾🇩🇰🇫🇷🇮🇹🇵🇱🇩🇪 6/1 Sephora Middle East June 🇲🇽 October 🇧🇷
View this post on Instagram
🙀THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER🙀 The full #KVDBrow launches on 4/20 and yes, it was worth the wait. The #katvondbeauty SIGNATURE BROW PRECISION PENCIL is an ultra-skinny pencil with the first-ever 1x1.15mm elliptical tip 🖋 for perfect hair-like strokes with an artist's control and buildable payoff. Of course you can expect waterproof long wear with each of our 7 shades. 📆LAUNCH DETAILS BELOW🌍 4/20 🇺🇸🇨🇦@sephora +@katvondbeauty 4/23 @Debenhams 🇬🇧🇮🇪 4/25 🇦🇺 May 🇸🇬🇪🇸🇲🇾🇩🇰🇫🇷🇮🇹🇵🇱🇩🇪 6/1 Sephora Middle East June 🇲🇽 October 🇧🇷
We’re beyond excited to shop these colors for the upcoming festival season and beyond. Find them all at sephora.com, katvondbeauty.com, and in Sephora stores.