Kat Von D is Releasing Brightly Colored Brow Pomades and We Can’t Wait

If your beauty look needs a little spunk, some colored liner or mascara may do the trick. But if you’re feeling extra funky and neither are cutting it, get ready for Kat Von D’s rainbow eyebrow pomades, set to drop April 20.

The cult-favorite beauty brand is known for its bold eye and lip colors, but have yet to venture into eyebrow territory that isn’t neutral (which is odd when you look at how incredible Von D’s brows are).

Instead of starting out small, Von D is releasing three different types of eyebrow fillers— powder, pomade and pencil— all in an abundance of colors both neutral and bright alike. The 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear pomade is where you’re going to find seven artistic shades, from scarlet red to sky blue.

According to the above caption, the pomade has “an invincible yet weightless waterproof formula that delivers a budge-proof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof brow.” All of that goodness will set you back $19, but we’re thinking it’s worth it.

Von D recently told Allure her inspiration for colored brows was all due to the fans. “The idea of bringing color into the Super Brow collection was really inspired by seeing all our fans and followers posting colorful eyebrow pictures using our liquid lipsticks. I think that’s really cool because you know the formula, although it’s not designed for the eye, it can work on an eyebrow. But over time, it’s not going to if you were to wear it all day, it’s probably going to flake and crack because the formula’s not designed to adhere to hair. It looks good on Instagram but I wanted to make a formula that actually looks great all the time in real life.”

If colored brows aren’t your thing, the pomade still features seven natural shades, and you can also snag the Brow Struck Dimension Powder or the Signature Brow Precision Pencil for $20 each. If you want the whole kit and caboodle, you can purchase the Powder Brow Brush #75 and the Pomade Brow Brush #70 ($18 each) to round out your collection.

We’re beyond excited to shop these colors for the upcoming festival season and beyond. Find them all at sephora.com, katvondbeauty.com, and in Sephora stores.