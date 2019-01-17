Kat Von D is Relaunching This Top-Seller With a Better Formula and New Packaging

Ask any number of people to name their favorite foundation and you’ll likely hear the same names repeated. It’s not just because these formulas look pretty or have the best price, but because they actually do what they claim too. Kat Von D’s Lock-It Foundation definitely belongs on that short, illustrious list with a 4.5/5 stars at Sephora and mostly positive user reviews. So it should come as no surprise that a new Kat Von D foundation is on its way with a small, but important catch: it’s an updated version of an existing formula.

The Lock-It Powder Foundation has been around for years in both powder and liquid, but the former is getting the VIP treatment. If you’ve always turned your nose up at powder formulas, this drop will definitely change your mind. It’s infused with rice powder extract to blur out and cover imperfections and a clay mineral–kaolin–for a seamless matte finish that looks like second skin. So no need to worry about powder sitting on top your skin instead of blending into it.

And like its coveted, liquid-counterpart, the powder foundation offers full-coverage so you can use it to top off your liquid or cream foundation or wear it alone. Either way, you’re sure to get a flawless, even finish.

As with all of Kat Von D’s cosmetics, the formula is vegan and cruelty-free and she never skimps on shade range. The new Lock-It Powder Foundation will come in 28 shades with a variety of undertones so you can find your perfect hue. The new formula will be available this month on Sephora and Kat Von D’s website for $35 and remember, a little goes a long way with these full-coverage formulas.