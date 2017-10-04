Kat Von D’s Studded Lipsticks Are Only $12 Right Now

Grab your wallet and try not to completely lose it over Kat Von D‘s current, epic lipstick sale. Since launching her namesake brand in 2008, the tattoo artist has redefined the vegan beauty scene with products that are unconventional in color and style, but also eco-conscious.

And anyone who has scrambled to Sephora for her lineup is well acquainted with the Studded Lipsticks. Besides the badass textured tube, what makes these lippies so addictive is the insane pigment payoff and array of offbeat colors. We’ve admittedly grown attached to some of our favorites, like “Plan 9” and “Cathedral,” but it looks like Von D is ready for a fresh start.

In lieu of an impending makeover for the Studded Kiss color lineup, the brand has marked down the entire current collection 4o percent. Yes, you read that correctly: all 39 shades are now $12 instead of their normal $21. The brand has also reinforced the news several times on Instagram, writing: “Our Studded Kiss army is getting a makeover! All 39 shades are 40% off at katvondbeauty.com! But don’t worry, we’re keeping the kick-ass component #makingroomfornewness #vegan.”

Although there are still plenty of options left on the Sephora and Kat Von D Beauty websites, we’d recommend stocking up before everyone else does, so get to it!