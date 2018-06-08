People Are Boycotting Kat Von D Beauty for an Unexpected Reason

Still in the afterglow of her goth-tastic wedding and “meditative” honeymoon with hubby Leafar Seyer, Kat Von D finds herself in hot water since revealing they don’t plan to vaccinate their unborn child. Yesterday, the pregnant beauty mogul posted a photo of her growing belly to Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining she knew she would be “bombarded with unsolicited advice.” But ultimately, she stated, “This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.”
I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice. Some good and some questionable - unsolicited none the less. I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead. If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan. And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you - try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations. My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices - actual research and educating myself will - which i am diligently doing. This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey. Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about - whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband. But if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on. So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself. More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love! X
However, her choice to “rais[e] a vegan child, without vaccinations,” has people not only outraged for safety reasons, but boycotting and returning their Kat Von D Beauty products. For many, this is a big deal, given Von D’s status in the beauty community. Since launching the namesake brand some years ago, her pigmented lipsticks, eyebrow pencil saviors, ultra-light foundation shades, and dedication to vegan and cruelty-free formulas have garnered her much success.
But, now, people would rather create entire dupe lists for her products instead of supporting her brand. Reddit has exploded with notices on how to return products within the 60 day time frame, lists of other beauty moguls who both support and condemn Von D, and multiple threads of reactions— most of them negative. This is what a lot of them look like:
“I’m glad there are only a couple things of hers I have–and they can be easily replaced. I won’t support her brand again.”
“I can’t support anyone who chooses to be anti-vaxx. It’s such a dangerous mentality, for both the child and anyone they interact with.”
“So glad this was posted! I refuse to buy any more of her products even though they are very good, I can’t support her anymore.”
“Nope.. I unfollowed her on all social media and won’t be purchasing anymore of her makeup. Promoting anti-vaxx with her platform is dangerous.”
“Everyone please remember to unlike her Facebook page and unfollow her on Twitter and Instagram (both her personal and makeup accounts)”
“‘This is my body. This is our child.’ Except that being anti-vax doesnt just affect you Kat. You’re putting immunocompromised people and newborns too young to vaccinate at risk for an easily preventable disease.”
We’re not keen on telling others how to parent their children, but this looks like it’s going to have a major effect on Von D’s business. At the end of the day, can we separate her personal beliefs from the brand?