Kat Von D Got a Seriously Large Black-Out Arm Tattoo

Because she’s a beauty brand founder and an animal-rights activist, it’s easy to forget Kat Von D started as a tattoo artist and became famous on the reality TV show Miami Ink. She has more than a few tattoos herself but it looks like she might have wanted some of them gone for good. Von D posted a photo of her new arm tattoo to Instagram calling out an artist famous for blackout tattoos. “I’m so in love with my new blacked out arm tattooed by @hoode215!” she wrote. “Can’t believe it only took him 1.5 hours – and it’s the most consistent, true black I have ever seen!”

Most fans are loving the new tattoo but others had questions for Von D about why she did it. Allegedly, she posted some responses and then deleted the comments. According to Cosmopolitan UK, she wrote: “PS. it’s all good if you don’t like my tattoo, because I do! I had so many old crappy tattoos that over the years I tried lasering, then covered up that it just felt like a blurry mess. Having it all blacked out so beautifully looks so clean and smooth and I love that! It’s not for everybody, but I’m just so grateful that artists like @hoode215 exist and are masters of their craft!”

We’re not sure exactly what tattoos she had covered up but it’s pretty easy to go through her Instagram and see the ones usually on her left arm. Either way, it’s up to her whether she wants to keep or hide her old tattoos and it’s great she found a pretty on-brand way of making it work.