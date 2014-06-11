Makeover Alert! Kat Dennings Debuted New Bangs

We thought we left curly bangs back in the ’80s, along with baby blue eyeshadow, but Kat Dennings is proving they’re hotter than ever. The “2 Broke Girls” star took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her new hairstyle.

Mara Roszak, who’s also responsible for the coiffs of Emma Stone and Elle Fanning, cut the stylish bangs. As much as we are liking the new style, we’re a little worried about the upkeep. The slightest hint of humidity will turn those babies into a fuzz ball. Watch out, Kat!

What do you think of the new style?

